Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,585 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

