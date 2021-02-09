Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,305,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

