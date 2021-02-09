Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,513,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $188.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

