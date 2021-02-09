Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.28. 1,542,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

