Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by research analysts at 140166 from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. 140166’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $202.95. 30,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day moving average is $183.95. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.