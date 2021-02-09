Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of GLUU traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,265. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 420.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

