Golem Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $182.22 million and $7.90 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

