Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

