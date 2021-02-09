Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,200.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,200.00, but opened at $1,265.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,265.00, with a volume of 7,306 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,253.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a market cap of £316.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00.

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

