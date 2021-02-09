GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $5.58 Average PT from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GoPro by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

