Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 1,460 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

PAA opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

