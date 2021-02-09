Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.40

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 522423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

