Gratus Capital LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

