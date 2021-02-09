Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

