Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,384,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.