Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

