Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 77.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

