Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 8.3%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) shares were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 987,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 260,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.