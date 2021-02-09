GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $633.47 million and a P/E ratio of -236.37. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.