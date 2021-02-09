Grimes & Company Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

