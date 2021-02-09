Grimes & Company Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock worth $312,049,306. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 412.66, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

