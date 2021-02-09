Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $359.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.