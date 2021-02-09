Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

