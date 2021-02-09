Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

