Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 1,491,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,789,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

