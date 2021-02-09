Grove Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 801 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $284.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

