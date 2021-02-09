Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.