Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.09 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

