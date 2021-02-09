Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 132,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

