Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

