GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

GRWG stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.65 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

