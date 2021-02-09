Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of GGM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

