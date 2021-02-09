Guggenheim Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,400.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $932.73.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,151.38 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $975.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

