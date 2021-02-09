(GWGWF) (OTCMKTS:GWGWF) Trading Up 2.2%

(GWGWF) (OTCMKTS:GWGWF)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

(GWGWF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWGWF)

GWR Global Water Resources Corp. is engaged in acquiring shares and participating in the management, business and operations of Global Water Resources, Inc (GWRI). GWRI operates in the Western United States as a water resource management company that owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for (GWGWF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GWGWF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.