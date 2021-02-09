GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $252,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $378.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.77 and a 200-day moving average of $377.40. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.