GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $172.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

