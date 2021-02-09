HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00242036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00085838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00095791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063407 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars.

