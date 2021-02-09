Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Down 1.4%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

