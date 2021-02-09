Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

