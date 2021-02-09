Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

