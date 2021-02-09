Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 4.3%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 31,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 58,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.89 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42.

Hannan Metals Ltd.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

