Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.16 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

