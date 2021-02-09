HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

HONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

HONE opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

