Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,627 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,639.16. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

