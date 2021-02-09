Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $318.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 1346885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of £98.14 million and a P/E ratio of 98.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

In other news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

