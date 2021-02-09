Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.