Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $577.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

