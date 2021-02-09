Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 13,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

