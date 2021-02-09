Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 821 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

