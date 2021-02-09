Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.